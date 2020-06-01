Russia to transfer 500,000 Swiss francs to ICRC to fight against pandemic

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Russia will make a voluntary contribution of 500,000 Swiss francs to the International Committee of the Red Cross for struggle against the spread of the novel coronavirus, as follows from the Russian government’s resolution uploaded to the official portal of legal information on Monday.

The Russian Foreign Ministry was instructed to inform the ICRC about the decision made and in cooperation with the Ministry of Finance to agree the terms and rules of transferring the funds.