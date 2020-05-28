Russia thanks Germany for help in setting free Russians abducted by pirates off Benin

MOSCOW, May 28./TASS/. Russia is grateful to Germany for active assistance in setting free three Russian seamen abducted by pirates in the territorial waters of Benin, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing on Thursday.

The diplomat highlighted "the important and valuable role of the German side" that remained in close contact with the Russian diplomatic mission in Abuja (Nigeria) from the very start and until the moment when the seamen were set free". "As a result of joint coordinated work by diplomats from our countries, as well as a representative of the ship owner, we managed to secure the release of our fellow countrymen," Zakharova added.

"We express gratitude to our German partners, in particular the German Embassy in Abuja and the Consulate General of that country in Lagos, as well as to the German foreign policy agency for active efforts and efficient cooperation with our diplomatic missions ensuring success in that sensitive and thorny issue," she added.

According to Zakharova, the settlement was complicated by restrictions on travel imposed across the globe amid the pandemic.

On April 19, a group of pirates penetrated the container ship Tommi Ritscher, which was in its anchorage in the territorial waters of Benin. The Benin Navy boats that came to the ship’s rescue drove away the speedboats where the pirates’ accomplices were. As a result, they were cut off from the coast.

Several hours later, the Nigerian Navy jointly with special forces managed to release the container ship’s 11 crewmembers. However, a part of the hostages - a group of eight people, including three Russians, continued to be held by the pirates. After negotiations with the Beninese authorities, the pirates left the container ship together with the hostages and exited Benin’s territorial waters.

On May 23, three Russian nationals were released. On the same evening, they flew from Lagos to Frankfurt on board a charter flight to be then evacuated to Russia.