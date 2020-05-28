Russian envoy acknowledges WHO reform issue, but castigates Trump’s methods towards goal

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. The issue of reforming the World Health Organization does exist, but the methods of addressing it proposed by US President Donald Trump are no good, Russia’s permanent representative at the UN office and other international organizations in Geneva, Gennady Gatilov, told an online news briefing on Thursday.

"This problem [of reforming the WHO] does exist," he acknowledged. "But handling it with the methods Trump has proposed will be impermissible. We do not support this by any means."

Gatilov believes that the US leader’s proposals for the WHO are counterproductive from the standpoint of pooling efforts by the international community in the field of the health service.

"We believe that at this stage all members of the international community should pool efforts in the search for answers to the coronavirus challenges," Gatilov said. "As far as a reform is concerned, such a decision is to be made by all members of the organization on the basis of consensus."

On May 18, Trump tweeted a message he had dispatched to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. As follows from the letter, Trump set a 30-day deadline for providing guarantees the WHO would be reformed. Otherwise Washington would ultimately stop financing the organization and reconsider its membership.