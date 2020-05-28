Russia, Qatar discussed global hydrocarbon markets situation, Syria, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani discussed the situation on the global hydrocarbon markets and the status of affairs in Syria in a telephone conversation, the Kremlin’s press service said on Thursday.

"Opinions were exchanged on key international topics, including the situation on the global hydrocarbon markets," the press service said.

"Efficiency of efforts undertaken by Russia for purposes of restoring independence and territorial integrity of the Syrian state was noted when discussing problems of the settlement in Syria," the Kremlin said. "Importance of normalizing the humanitarian situation in this country was stressed," the press service added.

Cooperation in coronavirus spread prevention