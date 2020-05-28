Countries need to make joint decision on removing sanctions, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Countries need to make a joint decision on removing sanctions and Russia can’t be expected to take the first step, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"In this particular case, everyone needs to make decisions simultaneously. No country is likely to act alone. It is hardly possible and reasonable to do so," he said, when asked if Moscow planned to remove food restrictions in light of Russian officials’ statements about the need to lift sanctions amid the coronavirus pandemic.