Moscow plans to coordinate access of its specialists to Lugar center in Georgia

MOSCOW, May 26./TASS/. Russia expects a response from Georgia to its request to let Russian specialists visit the Richard Lugar Center for Public Health Research in Tbilis. Moscow is concerned about the absence of information on the activity of the laboratory, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a commentary on Tuesday.

Attempts fail to organize a visit to the center in Georgia "by Russian subject matter experts on mutually acceptable conditions," it said. "The Georgian side has not reacted as of yet to our note of June 2019 with a request to give necessary explanations on the modalities of a possible visit. We are waiting for an official reaction from Tbilisi," it said.

"The matter of our concern is that Washington does not explain what it is doing in close vicinity to the Russian borders. Of course, we cannot but factor this in within the context of ensuring national security, specifically when such sensitive aspects are involved," the Foreign Ministry explained.

Russia will continue attempts to get intelligible answers from the American and Georgian sides as to the activity of the lab, it stressed.