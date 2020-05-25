No plans to introduce exit visas — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. There are no plans to introduce exit visas for citizens traveling abroad, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the Komsomolskaya Pravda radio station on Monday.

"Despite numerous rumors and fake news stories, there are no plans to introduce restrictions such as exit visas. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov made a special statement on the matter," she pointed out.

"I don’t quite get why there is so much hype around the issue, but it seems to me the goal is to make people panic. It seems this is being done on purpose," the diplomat said, urging Russians not to give in to disinformation practices.

The Russian top diplomat said earlier in an interview with the RBC media outlet that officials involved in decision-making were not considering options such as introducing exit visas.