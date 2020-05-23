Russia warns US against deepening divisions during pandemic - senior diplomat

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Russia is calling on US colleagues not to increase further divisions amid the coronavirus pandemic, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Bolshaya Igra (Big Game) program on Channel One.

"The attempts continue to put up political, psychological and sanctions pressure on Russia. Contrary to the needs of the moment and time, when it is necessary to unite efforts and closely cooperate, if only because without this the consequences of the pandemic would be more severe, we see an increase in further divisions, in some ways even a rise in tensions," he said. "This is an alarming sign. We are trying to explain to our US colleagues that this is not a path to follow. "

According to the senior diplomat, the two countries have not suspended dialogue and moreover, in April and May it even intensified. "I believe that in some areas, including in mutual assistance in combating the pandemic through humanitarian supplies, we have reached some new frontiers, which we can only welcome," he stressed.