Russian-American contacts continue intensively amid pandemic — diplomat

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Russia continues to closely cooperate with its American colleagues amid the pandemic, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Friday during an online discussion on Russian-American relations, organized by the Alexander Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Fund.

"We, undoubtedly, work on political issues quite closely. This is true, of course, for our dialogue and our relations with the US. If we talk about the presidential level, six phone calls between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump took place since late March. During the same period, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov talked with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo four times," he said. "Close contacts continue on the embassy level, written exchanges go on. My colleagues, experts at the relevant departments of the Foreign Ministry also contact and cooperate with our American colleagues."

Ryabkov noted that restrictions, introduced over the pandemic, severely affect the international relations sphere. For objective reasons, many face-to-face bilateral visits, meetings and multilateral events were cancelled, including in Russia, the deputy foreign minister said.

"However, Russia’s communication with the outside world continues, and it is intensive. You can follow the news to understand that this work is carried on, and rather intensively. And it can’t be any other way. Many things switched to a remote format of phone calls and video conferences," Ryabkov underscored.