Middle Eastern Quartet video conference to take place Friday

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. The Middle Eastern Quartet video conference on the peace settlement in the region will take place Friday, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced.

"Today, a video conference of the ‘Quartet’ on the Middle Eastern settlement will take place at the level of special representatives. Russia [will be represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei] Vershinin," she said.

The video conference will take place amid escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. On May 17, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that time had come to annex a part of the Palestinian West Bank territories. In response, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas announced on May 19 that Palestine cuts all agreements with Israel and the US adding that Israel must bear responsibility for its attempts to annex the Palestinian territories.