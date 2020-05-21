Russian kids also went to Argentina, Costa Rica through US educational programs — diplomat

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Russian schoolchildren have also travelled to Argentina and Costa Rica apart from the US through American educational programs, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing Thursday.

"We reiterate that these projects were not agreed with the Russian Foreign Ministry. Moreover, it was revealed just recently that the Russian children travelled not only to the US under American educational programs. It emerged through appeals of their parents to the Foreign Ministry. They travelled to other countries, it is particularly known that at least two schoolchildren are in Argentina and one is in Costa Rica," she stressed.

The diplomat underlined that Russian school students should not be allowed to leave Russia through unchecked and dubious educational programs whose organizers bear no responsibility for the children they welcome.

"In view of the latest developments and to avoid a repeat of similar situations in the future, we are again calling on Russian schools, supervisory bodies and parents to be vigilant and responsible. We cannot allow children to leave through various dubious programs and educational initiatives whose organizers refuse to accept any responsibility for those they enroll," Zakharova emphasized.