Lavrov’s schedule still lists no foreign trips — foreign ministry spokeswoman

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov currently plans no visits to foreign countries due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, and continues his work in the format of phone calls and video linkups, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

"So far, we have no [foreign] visits on the minister’s schedule. At present, there is no schedule that would return us to previous formats of work," she said when asked when the Russian top diplomat plans to resume foreign visits.

The spokeswoman went on to say that for the past 45 days, the Russian Foreign Ministry worked in the format of either phone calls or video linkups.

She added that measures to bring back Russians, who found themselves stranded abroad due to travel restrictions caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic, has remained among the foreign ministry’s top priorities for the past two months.