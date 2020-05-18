Date for ‘Direct Line with Vladimir Putin’ not set yet, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. The date for the annual ‘Direct Line with Vladimir Putin’ TV broadcast, which had taken place in June for the last few years, has not been determined yet, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

"The date has not been set yet due to obvious reasons,” the spokesman said, answering a question whether the traditional Direct Line remains on the president’s schedule.

The last time this discourse with the public occurred was in June 2019, becoming the 17th time since 2001. The first five broadcasts took less than two hours each, but since 2007, the broadcast has always exceeded this length of time. The 2013 broadcast was the longest, taking 4 hours 47 minutes.

Usually, Putin creates a list of presidential orders following each Direct Line.