Russian-Venezuelan intergovernmental commission being prepared

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. Russia and Venezuela are working to organize a regular meeting of the high-level intergovernmental commission, a videoconference format is not ruled out, Russian Ambassador to Venezuela Sergei Melik-Bagdasarov told TASS on Sunday.

"The Russian-Venezuelan high-level intergovernmental commission is the key mechanism of the implementation of bilateral projects. The sides have begun to prepare its 15th meeting. It is not ruled out that it will be held in the videoconference format, as has become typical of today," he said.

According to the Russian diplomat, the commission’s working groups will address arrangement issues. "We will continue to work on joint projects with our Venezuelan friends, not waiting until the coronavirus pandemic is over. I am sure we will emerge from the pandemic fully prepared," he said.

After a visit to Venezuela and talks with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in February, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the next session of the high-level commission on trade and economic cooperation between Russia and Venezuela were planned for May 2020.