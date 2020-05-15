Putin demands equipping beds for COVID-19 patients with ventilators

NOVO-OGARYOVO, May 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered to equip all healthcare centers affiliated to the Defense Ministry with domestic and imported ventilators for coronavirus patients.

"It is necessary to equip all beds provided for the use of this system with these devices," he said on Friday at a meeting on opening the Defense Ministry's healthcare centers in Russia's regions.

The head of state added that "this can be done with domestic devices as well as the ones, which are supplied or will be supplied by our partners from abroad in the near future."

To date, a total of 262,843 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 58,226 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 2,418 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.