Lavrov says complete freedom of communication unlikely to be restored after pandemic

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. The system of international relations will not be the same after the pandemic, certain precautionary measures in various fields will be taken throughout the world, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the RBC TV channel on Friday.

"Most experts agree that there won’t be any absolutely free system of communication that existed up until now," he said. "I don’t think that some stringent precautionary measures will be considered appropriate. However, I do not expect such freedom that existed up until now. There will be some measures based on conclusions stemming from the current situation."

According to Russia’s top diplomat, the restoration of global ties in various fields will take a long time. He noted that experts did not expect the coronavirus to disappear completely. It could start spreading again, and annual outbreaks are possible.

According to the latest statistics, over 4,543,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 303,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 1,712,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, a total of 262,843 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 58,226 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 2,418 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.