West shuns open discussion of OPCW attribution mechanism’s activities — diplomat

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. The fact that Western countries reject the idea of considering the so-called Syrian chemical dossier in public in the UN Security Council indicates that they shun an open discussion of the attribution mechanism they illegitimately created within the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing on Thursday.

She recalled that "in accordance with the UN Security Council’s approved agenda on May 12 there was to be an interactive session devoted to the so-called Syrian chemical dossier" with the director-general of the OPCW Technical Secretariat taking part. Zakharova specified that at that meeting the Western counterparts were going "to continue to impose on the UN Security Council the falsified conclusions of the first report produced by the Investigation and Identification Team, which was created within the OPCW as a result of political and juridical manipulations by the Western countries in violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention."

"Aware of how relevant the problem of chemical weapons being used in Syria — not by government forces, but by the terrorists — really is, we were prepared for a meaningful and frank discussion," Zakharova noted. "We demanded that the meeting should be open and make it possible to clear up directly with the OPCW director-general certain fundamental aspects concerning the Investigation and Identification Team and the OPCW special mission in general. The Western countries rejected this proposal. Contrary to their own speculations about the need for increasing the UN Security Council’s transparency they merely refused to consider in public certain issues they find undesirable."

"All this indicates that the chiefs of the OPCW Technical Secretariat and our Western counterparts, who never stop declaring their full and unconditional trust towards the IIT, in fact are afraid of a meaningful and professional discussion of the activity and the main tasks and goals of the so-called attribution mechanism they created, whose anti-Syrian conclusions, as experience shows, are predetermined well in advance," Zakharova stressed.