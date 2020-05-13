Package of documents on biological security being drafted for SCO summit in St. Petersburg

"A special package of documents providing a plan of action on ensuring sanitary and epidemic security is being drafted for the summit to be held this year in St. Petersburg. A separate block within these documents will be dedicated to issues of biological security," he said.

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. A package of documents on biological security is expected to be considered at a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) due to be held in St. Petersburg on July 22-23, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday after a videoconference of SCO foreign ministers.

"Russia’s Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing has drafted a plan of action to combat epidemics. The plan rests on the statement of the SCO leaders on the necessity to expand cooperation in fighting epidemics that was adopted two years ago at the SCO summit in Qingdao. This plan will be submitted for the SCO summit this year," the minister added.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 4,355,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 293,000 deaths have been reported.