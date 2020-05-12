Putin to hold government meeting on situation in air transport sector on May 13

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to hold a government meeting on the situation in the air transport sector on May 13, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
He answered in the affirmative to the TASS question whether President Putin was to hold a meeting on measures of support in the air transport sector.
In the past two weeks, the Russian president has been holding a series of government meetings to discuss the current situation in concrete economic sectors amid the coronavirus pandemic. The situation in the transport and shipments sector was in focus of a videoconference on May 7, when the president said that the situation in the air transport sector would be the topic of a separate meeting that would also look at the situation in the aircraft-building sector.