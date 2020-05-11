Russia’s governors will decide to lift or maintain coronavirus restrictions - Putin

NOVO-OGARYOVO, May 11. /TASS/. Heads of Russian regions will decide on lifting, maintaining or even tightening restrictive measures due to the situation with coronavirus, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Monday.

He noted that the situation in various regions of the country is different and that is why earlier the Russian subjects were given the opportunity to "make flexible decisions comparable with the risk level." "Today’s decree confirms these powers," the president said.

"That is, heads of regions, based on an analysis of the situation, on opinions of chief sanitary doctors, will make decisions on the nature of restrictive measures, on how, in what sequence they can be gradually softened or maintained, and if the situation requires it, maybe tightened," the president said.

In general, as Putin said, like before, all state and municipal authorities, continuous cycle organizations, medical facilities and pharmacies, financial institutions, enterprises selling food and essential goods will continue to work in Russia after May 12.