Russia ready to hold consultations with Czech Republic, embassy says

PRAGUE, May 9. /TASS/. Moscow is ready to launch consultations with Prague on pressing bilateral issues, the Russian embassy in the Czech Republic said in a statement on Facebook on Saturday.

"On May 8, Russia officially notified the Czech Republic of its willingness to hold consultations on pressing bilateral issues in accordance with Article Five of the 1993 Treaty on Friendly Relations and Cooperation between Russia and the Czech Republic, which particularly include obligations to preserve historic and military memorials," the statement reads.

Czech Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek said on May 5 that the country’s authorities had handed a note over to Russia suggesting that consultations be launched in accordance with the Treaty on Friendly Relations and Cooperation." According to the Czech top diplomat, there are numerous points of disagreement between the two countries. Tensions between the two countries escalated following the demolition of a monument dedicated to WWII Soviet Marshal Ivan Konev in Prague.

The monument was removed on April 3 following a decision by the authorities of the district Prague-6. The municipal authorities intend to hand it over to the Museum of the 20th Century that the Prague Mayor’s Office plans to establish. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier that Moscow was waiting for the Czech authorities to respond to Russia’s proposal to discuss the violation of the 1993 friendship treaty.