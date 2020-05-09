Putin: world will remember through centuries feat of Soviet soldiers who defeated fascism

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. The world will remember through centuries the feat of Soviet soldiers who defeated fascism, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.

Speaking before the presidential regiment of the Kremlin Commandant’s Service, Putin highlighted that "75 years ago, in May 1945, the Red Army put an end to the tragedy of the 20th century and completed with triumph the history’s cruelest battle that was fair, heroic and sacrificing for the entire Soviet people."

"Precisely it crushed Nazism and routed this monstrous force that had brought death, grief and suffering to millions of people. I am confident that the grateful world will remember about this feat in decades and centuries," the president stressed.

The sturdiness, willpower and unity of the generation of victors will forever remain as an example of the sacred attitude to the home land and country for the people of Russia, Putin added.

"Today, the air parade has taken place in the sky of Russia in honor of all the heroes of the Great Patriotic War and here, in the heart of our Motherland, in Sobornaya Square of the Moscow Kremlin, a festive soldierly march will be held," the president said.

Today, "the heirs of the Great Victory are in a parade formation," the Russian leader said.

"I am confident that each of you, all soldiers and officers of the Armed Forces of Russia, look up to our veterans, the courage of frontline combatants, their devotion to their duty and their oath, their relatives and their Fatherland, for the sake of which they fought without sparing themselves, fought to the end at legendary frontiers and unnumbered hills," the Russian leader said.