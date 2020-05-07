Putin, Macron exchange congratulations on Victory anniversary

MOSCOW, May 7./TASS/. The presidents of Russia and France, Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron, exchanged congratulations on the 75th Victory anniversary in a phone call on Thursday, the Kremlin press service reports.

"The heads of state exchanged warm congratulations in connection with the 75th anniversary of the Victory over Nazism," the press service said, adding that "this anniversary is a common heritage of our states".

"Vladimir Putin noted, in particular, that Russia will always remember the feat of the pilots from the Normandie-Niemen Fighter Regiment, who fought on the Soviet-German front. The presidents conveyed sincere wishes of health and well-being to the veterans in both countries," the Kremlin press service added.