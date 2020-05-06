Top Russian, US diplomats discuss cooperation in fighting coronavirus

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have had a phone call to discuss the bilateral cooperation in countering coronavirus spread, the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"In the context of fighting the coronavirus pandemic, issues relating to the cooperation of the two countries in this sphere were discussed, considering the need for all members of the international community to join efforts and in accordance with calls of the UN leadership as well as other multilateral organizations," the ministry stressed.