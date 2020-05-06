Kremlin raises doubts over Levada Center’s polls on Putin’s ratings

Results of new poll on ‘reset’ of Putin's terms not in line with Kremlin data — spokesman

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. The Kremlin is not inclined to entirely trust the Levada Center polls regarding Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ratings, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists. In its recent research the Center claimed that Putin’s ratings fell by several percent compared to March 2020.

"Regarding the Levada Center polls, we have repeatedly said that they have various methods. We are not inclined to entirely trust the results of those polls," Peskov said, adding that "there are other polls that provide a different picture."