Russian embassy says receives Czech Foreign Ministry’s note concerning consultations

PRAGUE, May 6. /TASS/. The Russian embassy in the Czech Republic has received the Czech Foreign Ministry’s diplomatic note suggesting that the two countries launch consultations on tensions that escalated following the demolition of a monument dedicated to WWII Soviet Marshal Ivan Konev in Prague, Embassy Spokesman Nikolai Bryakin told TASS.

"We have received such a note," he said.

Czech Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek said on Tuesday, addressing the lower house of the country’s parliament, that the Czech authorities "handed a note over to Russia suggesting that consultations be launched in accordance with paragraph five of the treaty on friendly relations and cooperation between the Czech Republic and Russia." According to the top diplomat, there are numerous points of disagreement between the two countries.

The monument to Marshal Konev was removed on April 3 following a decision by the authorities of the district Prague-6. The municipal authorities intend to hand it over to the Museum of the 20th Century that the Prague Mayor’s Office plans to establish. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier that Moscow was waiting for the Czech authorities to respond to Russia’s proposal to discuss the violation of the 1993 friendship treaty.