Ukrainian crisis not on agenda of upcoming UN Security Council summit — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. The Ukrainian crisis is not on the agenda of the summit of UN Security Council permanent member states, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"No, there are many pressing issues, and the Ukrainian issue has its own regulation format," he said in response to a question on whether the Ukrainian crisis would be one of the issues discussed at the summit.

Peskov added that there is no discussion of including the US in the Ukrainian regulation talks in the Normandy format. "This is not under discussion," he said.