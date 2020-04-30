Russia invites OSCE to consider Putin’s initiative on ‘green corridors’ during pandemic

VIENNA, April 30. /TASS/. Russia suggested considering Russian President Vladimir Putin’s initiative to create "green corridors" for delivery essential goods that would be unimpeded by sanctions and trade wars, Russia’s OSCE envoy Alexander Lukashevich said on Wednesday.

"We have suggested studying Russian President V.V. Putin’s initiative to set up green corridors, free of trade wars and sanctions, for unimpeded delivery of medicines, food, equipment and technologies for anti-coronavirus efforts to everyone in need," the Russian permanent mission to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) said in a Twitter post.

The Russian diplomat also welcomed a series of webinars, launched by the OSCE Office of the Co-ordinator of OSCE Economic and Environmental Activities (OCEEA), to discuss the pandemic’s economic and environmental impact and OSCE’s possible role in overcoming those difficulties.

During the emergency summit of the G20 group on March 26, Putin suggested that G20 leaders imposed a moratorium on various restrictions imposed on coronavirus-hit countries. "Much was said now about the need to ensure supply chains are not interrupted, it is undeniably crucial. However, it is equally vital to create the so-called ‘green corridors’ free of trade wars and sanctions to exchange medicine, food, equipment and technology during the crisis," he said.

He also proposed that the International Monetary Fund create a mechanism to provide long-term interest-free loans to countries.