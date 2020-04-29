UNGA resolution drafted to mark 75th anniversary of WW2 victory, says Russian minister

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. A draft resolution marking the 75th anniversary of victory in the Second World War is being prepared in the UN General Assembly, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an exclusive interview with TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman.

"A draft UN General Assembly resolution is being prepared, now to mark the 75th anniversary of the Second World War victory. CIS states, China and certain other UN members co-sponsored it," he said.

Lavrov noted that as five years ago, a special discussion was planned at the UN General Assembly plenary session to mark the Victory Day, but it had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. "The General Assembly just like other UN agencies is working remotely now and such large-scale meetings (although smaller ones too) are not held. We agreed with our partners - co-sponsors of the resolution - that we will aim for the period when the General Assembly resumes its normal work to definitely set up such a meeting," the Russian minister underscored.

Lavrov recalled that on April 25 Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump adopted a joint statement to mark the 75th anniversary of Elbe Day commemorating the meeting of the Soviet and American armies. "I believe that it is a significant and emotionally charged signal for us to put security interests, interests of saving lives of our people first and not some geopolitical calculations," the minister emphasized.