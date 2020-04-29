Lavrov hopes to implement diplomatic plans for 2020 despite COVID-19 pandemic

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov hopes that the major share of Russian diplomatic plans for this year will be implemented despite the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The minister reminded that Russian President Vladimir Putin had instructed the government to prepare step-by-step plans on gradual lifting of restrictive measures. "We hope that these measures will determine the deadlines that will help us implement the main share of what we planned for this year in the area of Russian diplomacy," he said in an interview with TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman.

Russia may begin to lift coronavirus restrictions starting May 12, depending on the epidemiological situation.

To date, a total of 99,399 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 10,286 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 972 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 3,100,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 218,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 959,700 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.