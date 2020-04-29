Putin discusses anti-coronavirus fight, international agenda with Security Council

"A substantive exchange of opinions was held on the pace of the fight against the coronavirus, with the emphasis on the situation in the Russian regions where the number of infected people has been growing over the past few days," Peskov said.

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin discussed the fight against the coronavirus in Russian regions and other essential domestic and international issues, including the Libya situation, with permanent members of the country’s Security Council via a video conference, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

The meeting also discussed the current issues of the social and economic situation in Russia, the Kremlin spokesman added.

The Russian president also touched upon the international agenda, Peskov said. "In the context of discussing the international agenda, the situation in the most pressing regional conflicts, in particular, in Libya, was discussed."

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Speakers of the upper and lower houses of Russia’s parliament Valentina Matviyenko and Vyacheslav Volodin, Deputy Head of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev and Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, Head of the Kremlin administration Anton Vaino, Foreign, Interior and Defense Ministers Sergey Lavrov, Vladimir Kolokoltsev and Sergey Shoigu, Head of the Federal Security Service Alexander Bortnikov and Chief of the Foreign Intelligence Service Sergey Naryshkin, and also Special Presidential Representative for Environmental Protection, Ecology and Transport Sergey Ivanov.