Diplomat confirms Russia’s participation in Normandy Four foreign ministers’ talks

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in a video conference of the Normandy Four foreign ministers on Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters at a media briefing on Wednesday.

"On April 30, the Russian foreign minister will take part in a video conference of the Normandy format foreign ministers. It is planned to discuss the implementation of the Minsk Package of Measures and the decisions of the Paris summit, which took place in December 2019," the diplomat said.

Zakharova added that Russia’s top diplomat would make a brief statement for the media after the video conference.