US uses Russian children for creating support pool, says diplomat

Official programs for school exchanges with the United States were rolled back several years ago, according to Russian authorities

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. The United States inconspicuously went ahead with the officially aborted programs for bringing Russian children to the US for educational purposes with an eye to creating a pool of supporters in Russia, the director of the Foreign Ministry’s department Crisis Management Center Mikhail Petrakov said at a joint meeting of the Federation Council’s international affairs and defense and security committees on Wednesday.

He said the question of bringing back home tens of Russian children, unofficially taken to the United States by American partners for schooling, who have suddenly found themselves stranded amid the coronavirus pandemic, "affects the security of Russians abroad and the sphere of bilateral relations."

"As follows from messages dispatched by the Russian embassy in Washington, after the termination of the US Department of State-supervised program for school exchanges (FLEX) the Americans went ahead with their activities via various foundations in Russia in bypass of the official authorities to somehow make arrangements locally to bring Russian children to the US and have them accommodated by American families." "When the Department of State was asked this question, it was not very cooperative," Petrakov commented. "We heard various excuses like ‘we do not know anything', or ‘there are private funds involved, but in reality, everything is OK’. But in reality, according to some indirect evidence, the Department of State is well aware of the situation. I regard such exchange projects for children as an attempt by our US partners to create a pool of people they might use someday."

