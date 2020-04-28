Lavrov, Iranian top diplomat discuss joint efforts to combat coronavirus

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif discussed cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus in a phone call on Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The ministers compared their stances on ways to coordinate efforts to combat the coronavirus infection," the statement reads. "They thoroughly discussed pressing global issues, focusing on developments in Afghanistan and the situation surrounding the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action for Iran’s nuclear program," the ministry added.

Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Hassan Rouhani of Iran earlier agreed that the two countries Health Ministries would maintain contact in relation to the fight against the coronavirus. The Iranian embassy in Moscow reported on April 11 that Russia had sent 500 coronavirus testing systems to Iran, which could be used for testing 50,000 people.