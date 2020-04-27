No decision yet on date of virtual summit of UNSC permanent members, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. The date of a virtual summit of the UN Security Council’s permanent members has not been set yet, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked if a decision had been made on the event’s date.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier on Monday that the other four permanent members of the UN Security Council - China, France, the United Kingdom and the United States - had supported Russian President Vladimir Putin’s initiative to hold such a summit.