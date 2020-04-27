Options on changing restrictions to be presented to Putin shortly, says PM

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Russia’s government will present options of changing restrictive measures based on recommendations of experts to President Vladimir Putin in the near future, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Monday.

He has tasked Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova and head of the Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Well-Being Anna Popova with summarizing recommendations of virologists and epidemiologists and formulating proposals depending on the situation in each region.

"We will report to the president on possible options of changing restrictions recommended by specialists considering the present epidemiological situation in the near future," he said.

Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova and head of the Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Well-Being Anna Popova had a meeting late last week with Russia’s leading medical workers, scientists, epidemiologists and virologists focusing on the epidemiological situation and the efficiency of measures assumed by authorities on prevention of the infection spread, PM said. "The participants of the meeting put forward their ideas and proposals on the strategy of restrictive measures, including on the terms of changing them," Mishustin said. He tasked Golikova and Popova "with summarizing all voiced proposals and recommendations of experts and formulating a concept and recommendations on their background depending on the situation in each region."

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier on Monday that a meeting of the president with heads of Russian substituent entities on the issues of tackling the coronavirus spread on April 28 is being prepared.

A period of days off has been introduced in Russia due to the pandemic until April 30, with various measures on citizens' self-isolation imposed in the regions for preventing the spread of the infection.