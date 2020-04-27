Putin minimizes face-to-face contacts, tries to keep social distance — Kremlin

"Of course, all sanitary standards are being complied with. As for face-to-face contacts, the president has minimized them indeed, although they are not ruled out altogether, " he explained. "In recent weeks, he has held face-to-face meetings with some ministers and representatives of banking institutions as well. He tries to keep [social] distance."

Peskov added that all those who met with Putin were tested for COVID-19 in advance. The president is tested for the virus as well.

He also rejected rumors that Putin was not in his Novo-Ogaryovo residence, but in some other place that was kept secret. "The president is his Novo-Ogaryovo residence in the Moscow Region. He lives and works there," Peskov assured. "Naturally, the current situation requires his very active - daily and even hourly - involvement in the work of the entire government machine. Putin has all modes of communication. He holds all working meetings from Novo-Ogaryovo, mostly in the video conference format."