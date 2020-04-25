Lavrov: no country can alone set global political rules of play

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. No country can single-handedly dictate the rules of the game to the international community, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Bolshaya Igra ("Big Game") program on Russia’s Channel One.

According to him, countries that are trying to unilaterally formulate the rules of the game have finally lost this opportunity, faced with the opposition of independent participants in international life. "This will not happen, because it is already impossible - they are opposed by those who have every opportunity to assert their rights to participate in determining the global agenda," Lavrov said.

He noted that Russia also plays the role of such balancing factor. "When we say that Russia wants to ‘not allow others to set the rules of the game alone’ - it does not want the rules of the game to be formed by one or two states. If such a claim is addressed to us, I believe, this shows appreciation of our foreign policy," the minister said.

According to him, Russia gained such independent position on the global stage after Vladimir Putin became president, and this independence annoys many Western partners. Lavrov added that Russia aims to harmonize the interests of various countries.