Lavrov: Russia, US need mechanism to resolve issues and allegations of interference

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Before the next presidential election in the United States, Russia and the US need to create a mechanism to address concerns, including with allegations of interference with the electoral process, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Bolshaya Igra ("Big Game") program on Russia’s Channel One, adding that he made such proposal to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

"Just the other day, I spoke again with US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo following very intense telephone contacts between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, who spoke about coronavirus, the situation in the oil markets and the importance of renewing, and in a new, serious way, our dialogue on all issues of strategic stability," he said. "I said that we anticipate and already feel a new wave of accusations that we are going to interfere in the current election campaign. Therefore, let's create a mechanism that will be empowered by the presidents to consider any issues of concern of one side or another. These proposals remain on the table," the minister added.

Russia proposes to resume the work of the bilateral cybersecurity group, within which the participants will be able to "raise any questions on a reciprocal basis and answer any concerns." Lavrov explained, that during the conversation he also reminded Pompeo that Moscow expects "concrete initiatives by American colleagues on the timing of the resuming the dialogue on strategic stability".