Lavrov said online contacts can hardly end in serious agreements

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Online diplomatic contacts can hardly end in serious agreements that require direct contacts between diplomats, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Bolshaya Igra ("Big Game") program on Russia’s Channel One.

"Maybe that’s why they are called informal because they can hardly end in some serious agreements requiring more confidential forms of communication. I mean, first of all, direct contacts between diplomats, including the so-called one-on-one meetings," he said.

According to him, there are things that should not be discussed on-line.

"Because we probably won’t discuss any serious secrets even in real life, we won’t weave any conspiracies, but sometimes the information that needs clarification from a partner does not tolerate publicity," Lavrov said. "To work out a correct policy complying with international legal norms on a number of problems, sometimes it’s necessary to discuss things that should not be discussed online," he added.