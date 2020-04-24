UNSC P5 leaders’ schedule should be synchronized to hold summit — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. The UN Security Council permanent members’ summit depends on the synchronization of the leaders’ schedules and drafting of the final document, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

He emphasized that the Kremlin had not announced any specific dates. "As and if the [final] document is agreed and all schedules of heads of state and government are synchronized, we will make the corresponding announcement," Peskov commented.

On January 23, Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a speech at the World Holocaust Forum where he proposed organizing a summit for the five permanent members of the UN Security Council in 2020. Lavrov earlier announced that China and France had backed this initiative. Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric had informed that the UN leadership would also welcome such a summit but the initiative was put off by the coronavirus pandemic.

On April 17, the Russian leader and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron discussed possibilities to hold a working meeting of the UN Security Council permanent members (Russia, China, France, Great Britain, the United States) via video conference.