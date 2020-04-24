Repatriating Russians from India is most challenging — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Repatriating Russian citizens from India poses the biggest challenge, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the Ekho Moskvy (or Echo of Moscow) radio station on Friday.

"The situation is very tough there in terms of the epidemic and domestic tensions," she pointed out. "Normal pace of life is changing and tensions are growing, affecting people’s attitude towards foreigners who are not part of society," Zakharova added.

Earlier issues emerged during the repatriation process from Thailand but thanks to the assistance of Russian regional authorities, Russian nationals are now returning home from the country in large numbers, the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said.