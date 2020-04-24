Putin requests encouraging import substitution to support economy amid pandemic

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has requested particularly focusing on encouraging import substitution in the industry when developing measures to support the economy, according to the list of instructions released on the Kremlin’s website on Friday.

"The government of the Russian Federation <…> should develop plans of action on supporting the basic sectors of the Russian economy amid the deteriorating situation due to the novel coronavirus infection spread, particularly focusing on encouragement of import substitution programs in the industry," according to one of the instructions in the list compiled following the April 15 meeting of tbe president with the cabinet.

The deadline for the instruction is April 30.

The president also requested allocation of at least 23 bln rubles ($307.8 mln) for financial aid provided to airlines, "including for partial recovery of expenses on leasing contracts for aviation equipment, working capital financing, payment of wages to employees," within the same period.

Moreover, the Russian leader requested updating the criteria of counting enterprises and organizations as systemic and revising respective lists considering new criteria.