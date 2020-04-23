Russian, Indian foreign ministers discuss fight against coronavirus pandemic

MOSCOW, April 23./TASS/. The foreign ministers of Russia and India, Sergey Lavrov and Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, discussed fight against the coronavirus pandemic in a phone call on Thursday, the Foreign Ministry reports.
The diplomats "discussed key issues on the bilateral and international agenda, including cooperation in fight against the coronavirus pandemic in the light of the recent decisions of the UN General Assembly, prospects for the Afghan settlement, the activity of BRICS during the Russian presidency, as well cooperation in the Russia-India-China format," the ministry said.
