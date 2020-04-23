Political expert warns US firing up plot to sow discord among BRICS members

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. The United States will carry on its efforts to pit member-countries of the BRICS association (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) against each other, though this is unlikely to descend into confrontation, Deputy Director of the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies at the National Research University Higher School of Economics Dmitry Suslov said on Thursday.

"Of course, the United States is embarking on and will be intensifying attempts to pull apart BRICS and set some countries against others. First of all, it will be pitting India and Brazil against China. For BRICS, this comes as a challenge," the expert said during an online presentation of the report by the Valdai international discussion club titled: "BRICS and the Rivalry Pandemic."

The "rivalry pandemic" that has surfaced worldwide has ramped up negative confrontational developments in international relations, in particular, Washington’s confrontational approach to both China and Russia and has widened fault lines between countries, the expert pointed out.

"The coronavirus pandemic has significantly stepped up developments in the struggle for world leadership. The United States is positioning its rivalry with China as the central aspect of its foreign policy and even as the central pivot of international relations. Sanctions, trade wars and confrontation in general will be intensifying," he stressed.

On the one hand, this is a challenge for BRICS because the association was formed under completely different conditions and is a peacetime forum. However, the fact that BRICS is not a military alliance and engages in soft security issues makes it "a more relevant and a more essential institution of global governance under current conditions," the expert pointed out.

"By now, we see that these confrontational developments that are arising are paralyzing many international institutions. In this context, BRICS, which is above confrontation and should neither be dragged into, nor is it now being drawn into confrontational processes around the world, is capable of strengthening the general multilateral format in international relations," the expert said.