No date for video summit between Iran, Russia and Turkey on Syria set so far — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. No specific date for a potential video summit in the Astana format (Iran, Russia and Turkey) on Syrian regulation has been set so far, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"No, there is no specific date so far, diplomats are discussing it," he said.

On Wednesday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani expressed support for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s idea to hold an Astana format video conference. The latest round of Astana talks on Syrian regulation took place on December 10-11, 2019 in Nur-Sultan. The next meeting was planned for March 2020, however, the plans were undermined by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said in early April that the talks had been planned to take place in Iran before the coronavirus pandemic started.