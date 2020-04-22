Russian, Chinese diplomats discuss UN Security Council cooperation on coronavirus

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Deputy Foreign Ministers of Russia and China Sergey Vershinin and Ma Zhaoxu discussed cooperation in the UN Security Council on fighting coronavirus, as well as the upcoming contacts of the UN Security Council permanent members, Russian Foreign Ministry announced Wednesday.

According to the Ministry, the discussion took place within the framework of coordination of approaches to the international reaction to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The sides discussed practical issues of cooperation within the UN Security Council on countering the coronavirus and exchanged their opinions regarding preparations fro the upcoming contacts of the Security Council Five on this topic," the Ministry said.

Earlier, the two Deputy Foreign Ministers talked by phone on Tuesday.