Date of five permanent UN Security Council members’ summit not set yet — Elysee Palace

PARIS, April 22. /TASS/. The date of the summit bringing together the five permanent members of the UN Security Council in the format of a video conference has not been set yet, the French president’s administration told TASS on Wednesday.

"So far, there have been no date," the official said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier said that during a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron suggested organizing a working meeting of the UN Security Council’s five permanent members in the format of a video conference. In his words, a possible joint document for the event is currently being worked out via diplomatic channels and may be agreed in the coming days.

Putin and Macron held a phone conversation on April 17 at the French side’s initiative.

The five permanent members of the UN Security Council are Russia, France, the United States, China and the United Kingdom.