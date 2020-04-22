Video summit of UNSC permanent members to discuss pandemic’s impact

Russia believes that cooperation with the United States to counter the coronavirus will carry on, according to the deputy foreign minister

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. The leaders of the permanent members of the United Nations Security Council will discuss ways to tackle the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told TASS on Wednesday. "The virtual meeting is expected to discuss a specific issue, that is, the impact that the pandemic will have on cooperation in various areas. It means that the leaders of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council will focus on what they can do together to respond to this new challenge," he said. When asked when such a meeting could take place, the senior Russian diplomat noted that no date had been set yet for a video conference. "Work on the meeting’s contents continues, including its agenda and date," Ryabkov said. "Preparations are not over yet so it is too early to speak about a specific date," he added. "We believe that the upcoming meeting will provide the leaders with the best opportunity to discuss the pandemic’s consequences in relation to specific situations, conflicts and regions," the Russian deputy foreign minister emphasized.

Meanwhile a face-to-face meeting of the leaders of the United Nations Security Council permanent members will also take place to address a wider range of issues, according to Sergei Ryabkov. "A virtual meeting will not replace the Russian president’s initiative to hold a face-to-face meeting of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council in order to address a wide range of global issues," he said in response to a question. However, in Ryabkov’s words, the coronavirus pandemic complicates efforts to agree all aspects of the summit. "This is why it is hard to say when it will be possible to agree specific aspects, including the date and location of the meeting," he added. "Nevertheless, the matter is on the agenda. It is a priority for us," the senior Russian diplomat pointed out. While addressing the World Holocaust Forum in Israel on January 23, Russian President Vladimir Putin called for a summit of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council. Cooperation with US Russia believes that cooperation with the United States to counter the coronavirus will carry on, according to Sergei Ryabkov. "The Russian president [Vladimir Putin] mentioned this topic a few days ago. We are cooperating with the US side on this issue as well. We believe that this cooperation will continue," he noted.

Read also Russian plane with medical aid for US lands in New York