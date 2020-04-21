PM Mishustin officially invited to Vietnam after the pandemic

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Prime Minister of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc invited his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin to come to his country with an official visit after the pandemic ends.

According to the Russian government’s press service, the two Prime Ministers had a phone call Tuesday.

"Nguyen Xuan Phuc invited [Mikhail] Mishustin to come to Vietnam with an official visit after the coronavirus-related restrictions are cancelled," the press service said.

The two Prime Ministers agreed to continue contacts on issues of mutual interest.

So far, Mishustin, who became the Prime Minister this January, has conducted only one visit abroad - to Kazakhstan. During the pandemic, all events, including the international ones, take place in a remote format. Last week, the Russian Prime Minister had a phone call with his French counterpart Edouard Philippe and invited him to visit Russia once the coronavirus-related restrictions are cancelled. The French Prime Minister accepted the invitation.